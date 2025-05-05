CBSE Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th Results on results.cbse.nic.in, Result Dates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 very soon. The official date of the result will be shared shortly on the CBSE website. Students eagerly awaiting their Class 10 and 12 board exam results can access their mark sheets through the official website, cbse.gov.in, once they are out.
Official CBSE Website - Direct Link to Check Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Results 2025
The Board has advised students, parents, and all stakeholders to remain cautious and not to respond to any unverified information circulating online.
The evaluation of answer sheets began shortly after the exams concluded and is now almost complete. Typically, CBSE announces the result date either on the day of release or the evening before. Based on past trends, the Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the second week of May.
To access their CBSE Board Result 2025, students will need to enter specific details in the result portal, including their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and a security code.
The CBSE examinations for this year started on February 15. Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while Class 12 exams finished on April 4, 2025. In total, around 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams this year. Of these, 24.12 lakh were Class 10 students, and 17.88 lakh were from Class 12.
CBSE Results 2025: How to Check at cbseresults.nic.in
To pass the CBSE board exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. This is the required mark to be considered as having passed. If a student misses the passing mark by just one or two marks, the board may grant grace marks to help them pass the subject.
Step 1: Log in and go to the “All Services” section.
Step 2: Select “CBSE” and choose either Class 10 or Class 12.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.
Step 4: View and download your result.
Students can also check their Class 12 and Class 10 CBSE results using the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). To do this, they need to dial 24300699, adding their area code before the number. Please note that each call will be charged at 30 paise per minute for one roll number.
Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message in the following format:
For Class 10: cbse10
For Class 12: cbse12
Send this message to 7738299899.
Your CBSE 2025 result will be sent to your phone via SMS on the same number.
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or app.
Step 2: Log in using your credentials.
Step 3: Navigate to the CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 section.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 5: Download your marksheet for future reference.
The CBSE Class 12 exams for this year ended on April 4, with 17.88 lakh students appearing for the exams across 120 subjects.
Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on the following platforms: