JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at josaa.nic.in, Registration to Begin on June 3, Here's How to Apply

Updated May 28th 2025, 17:57 IST
JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the complete schedule for JoSAA Counselling 2025. As announced, registration and choice filling for admission to leading engineering institutes across India will start on June 3, 2025, on the official website at josaa.nic.in.
The counselling process is conducted to allocate seats for BTech courses offered by leading institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs).
Only those candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025 will be eligible to take part in the JoSAA counselling process.
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Institutes Participating
1. Registration and Choice Filling:
Candidates need to register using their JEE Main 2025 details, such as application number, full name, mother's name, and date of birth. An OTP will be sent for verification. Once verified, candidates can proceed to fill in their preferred choices of courses and institutes.
2. Seat Allotment:
Seat allocation will take place in five rounds. Allotment will be based on the candidate’s rank, selected preferences, and availability of seats.
