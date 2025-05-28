JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at josaa.nic.in, Registration to Begin on June 3, Here's How to Apply | Image: Pixabay

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the complete schedule for JoSAA Counselling 2025. As announced, registration and choice filling for admission to leading engineering institutes across India will start on June 3, 2025, on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

The counselling process is conducted to allocate seats for BTech courses offered by leading institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs).

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Eligibility

Only those candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025 will be eligible to take part in the JoSAA counselling process.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule: Key Dates to Remember

Registration and choice filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025

First round of seat allotment: June 14, 2025

Second round of seat allotment: June 21, 2025

Third round of seat allotment: June 28, 2025

Fourth round of seat allotment: July 4, 2025

Fifth round of seat allotment: July 10, 2025

Final seat allotment (for IITs): July 16, 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Institutes Participating

23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

1 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST)

26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

40 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration Process

1. Registration and Choice Filling:

Candidates need to register using their JEE Main 2025 details, such as application number, full name, mother's name, and date of birth. An OTP will be sent for verification. Once verified, candidates can proceed to fill in their preferred choices of courses and institutes.

2. Seat Allotment: