Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at josaa.nic.in, Registration to Begin on June 3, Here's How to Apply

Updated May 28th 2025, 17:57 IST

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at josaa.nic.in, Registration to Begin on June 3, Here's How to Apply

Joint Seat Allocation Authority Counselling 2025 starts from June 3 for BTech admissions in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Eligible JEE Main/Advanced candidates can register and fill choices at josaa.nic.in.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at josaa.nic.in, Registration to Begin on June 3, Here's How to Apply
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at josaa.nic.in, Registration to Begin on June 3, Here's How to Apply | Image: Pixabay

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the complete schedule for JoSAA Counselling 2025. As announced, registration and choice filling for admission to leading engineering institutes across India will start on June 3, 2025, on the official website at josaa.nic.in. 

The counselling process is conducted to allocate seats for BTech courses offered by leading institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs). 

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Eligibility 

Only those candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025 will be eligible to take part in the JoSAA counselling process. 

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule: Key Dates to Remember 

  • Registration and choice filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025 
  • First round of seat allotment: June 14, 2025 
  • Second round of seat allotment: June 21, 2025 
  • Third round of seat allotment: June 28, 2025 
  • Fourth round of seat allotment: July 4, 2025 
  • Fifth round of seat allotment: July 10, 2025 
  • Final seat allotment (for IITs): July 16, 2025 

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Institutes Participating 

  • 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) 
  • 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) 
  • 1 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) 
  • 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) 
  • 40 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) 

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration Process 

1. Registration and Choice Filling: 

Candidates need to register using their JEE Main 2025 details, such as application number, full name, mother's name, and date of birth. An OTP will be sent for verification. Once verified, candidates can proceed to fill in their preferred choices of courses and institutes. 

2. Seat Allotment: 

Seat allocation will take place in five rounds. Allotment will be based on the candidate’s rank, selected preferences, and availability of seats. 

ALSO READ: BCECE 2025 Admit Card Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Published May 28th 2025, 17:57 IST