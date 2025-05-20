Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2025 Released at bseh.org.in, Direct Link to Check

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education has announced the results of the D.El.Ed examinations will be conducted in March 2025. Candidates who appeared for the March 2025 exams can view and download their results by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in.

A total of 6252 student-teachers appeared for these exams across the state.

The results also cover the Mercy Chance examinations for student-teachers admitted in the academic years 2020–2022, 2021–2023, and 2022–2024 (first and second year re-appear), along with the first year re-appear exams for those admitted in 2023–2025.

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Results" section.

Step 3: Select the relevant D.El.Ed the exam from the list.

Step 4: Enter your required login details and click Submit.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future use.

Haryana D.El.Ed Result for March 2025: Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation, as the Haryana Board has opened the online application window for the same.

Interested candidates must submit their applications within 20 days from the date the results were declared. Please note that a fee is applicable for the re-evaluation process. The last date to apply is June 9, 2025.