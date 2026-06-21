Haryana Govt to Introduce Yoga in Class 6 From This Session, Extend to Classes 3-9 Next Session; to Be Included in HSSC, HPSC Exams

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has announced a major expansion of yoga education across schools, universities, and recruitment examinations in the state, stating that yoga will be introduced in the curriculum for Class 6 in the current academic session 2026-27 and extended to all classes from Class 3 to Class 9 in the upcoming academic year.

The move aims to promote yoga and holistic wellness from an early stage, ensuring wider participation of students in structured yoga education, with the announcement made amid the International Day of Yoga celebrations being celebrated on Sunday.

As part of the implementation plan, the state government said all Physical Training Instructors (PTI), Diploma in Physical Education (DPED), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and selected Primary Teachers (PRTs) will receive special training in yoga asanas to strengthen teaching capacity across schools.

In a significant decision, the government also announced that all examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will include mandatory questions on yoga.

Advertisement

Further, a state-level institute of naturopathy and yoga will be established in Morni to promote research, training, and wellness-based education in the field.

Yoga will also be integrated as a key component in the five Centres of Excellence being set up in various universities across the state, the government added.

Advertisement

Earlier, on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that yoga is an invaluable gift of India's culture, bestowed upon humanity by the country's sages for the welfare of the entire world.

The journey of yoga, which began thousands of years ago, has today assumed a global dimension. Yoga is not merely a physical practice; it is a complete way of life that connects the body, mind, soul, and society, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a yoga practice programme organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the dham of Baba Bhuman Shah located at the village Baba Bhuman Shah (Sangar Sarista) in Sirsa district on Friday.