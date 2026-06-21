'Be More Flexible at 40 Than 20': PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations in Kolkata

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Kolkata's Red Road, where he highlighted the importance of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" and urged people to make yoga a lifelong habit rather than limiting it to a single day of celebration.

"We will not limit yoga to just one day, we will not limit yoga to just one program, we will make yoga a part of our lives," the Prime Minister added.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi stated that the benefits of yoga extend far beyond physical fitness and can help individuals maintain their energy, flexibility and overall well-being throughout life.

"Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30," the prime minister said.

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Further, explaining this year's theme, Modi said yoga should not be viewed only through the lens of old age but as a practice relevant to people at every stage of life.

"When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire to constant growth," the PM added.

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The event formed a key part of the Prime Minister's two-day visit to West Bengal, his first since the BJP formed the government in the state.

During the visit, Modi is scheduled to participate in multiple programmes, including the inauguration and foundation laying of development projects, the launch of key agricultural initiatives and the dedication of three indigenously built warships – INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray – to the nation.

‘From Himalayas to Indian Ocean, Country Resonates With Yoga’: PM Modi

Highlighting the nationwide participation in Yoga Day celebrations, Modi said the spirit of yoga could be felt across every corner of India.

"In India, from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from the Northeast and Bengal in the east to Saurashtra in the west, the entire country seems to be filled with the energy of yoga," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the cleanliness initiatives undertaken in West Bengal ahead of the event.

"Today, on Yoga Day, I would especially like to commend the people of Bengal for the cleanliness drive that has been carried out. This is a wonderful initiative," he remarked.

‘June 21 Becomes World's Largest Collective Celebration’: PM Modi

Referring to the global scale of Yoga Day celebrations, Modi noted how June 21 has evolved into a worldwide movement since the United Nations adopted India's proposal for an International Day of Yoga.

"June 21, in some parts of the Earth, is the day with the longest duration of daylight in the year. And because of International Yoga Day, this day, June 21, has also become the day of the world's largest collective celebration," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that millions of people across continents were participating in Yoga Day activities, reflecting yoga's universal appeal.

He also highlighted the benefits of regular practice and said that yoga helps maintain physical flexibility, energy and mental well-being.

“Yoga helps us tune our bodies to be flexible. It keeps our energy level high. It also helps us maintain a calm, stress-free life,”he said.

The Prime Minister further remarked, “With regular practice, yoga teaches us to remain lifelong learners of our own bodies and minds. The more we know about ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves.”

He also described yoga as a force that unites people beyond geographical and cultural boundaries, stating that the practice has become a symbol of global harmony.

"The entire nation, the world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone and brings everyone together," he said.

Calling for yoga to become a part of everyday life, Modi urged people not to treat International Yoga Day as a symbolic annual event.

"Yoga is not only essential for our personal lifestyle today. Yoga is also a necessity for a better future for the world," he said.

The 12th edition of International Yoga Day is being observed worldwide under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

The theme reflects growing global attention on improving health span, quality of life and overall well-being as populations age and lifestyle-related diseases become more common.