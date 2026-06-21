'Have Faith In The System': Dharmendra Pradhan Urges 22 Lakh NEET Aspirants To Appear Fearlessly

New Delhi: As over 22 lakh candidates prepared to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination on Sunday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to students to take the test without fear or anxiety, expressing complete confidence in the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments and the country's examination system.

Addressing students ahead of the examination, Pradhan said he had full faith in the NTA, district administrations and the Indian education system to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-examination.

"NEET-UG re-examination is going to take place today. I have complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and especially in India's students. Nearly 22 lakh students will be taking the exam shortly. Sit fearlessly, without worry, and you will definitely do well," the minister said.

Extending his best wishes to the candidates, Pradhan urged students to continue trusting India's examination system and assured them that every effort was being made to safeguard their future.

Advertisement

The Education Minister also made a strong appeal to individuals attempting to create disruptions around the examination process. Without naming anyone, he urged "responsible citizens" not to politicise or interfere with matters affecting students.

"As a parent and a social worker, I request you: Please do not jeopardize the future of India's new generation. Let no one make a mockery of it. Let us not do anything that will impact the mental health of the children," he said.

Advertisement

Referring to the controversy surrounding previous examinations, Pradhan said some "so-called responsible people" had acted with ulterior motives, causing unnecessary distress to students. He urged public representatives and citizens alike to act responsibly and avoid creating further anxiety for candidates.

The minister further assured that the government would not allow any disruption to students' academic future, adding that the remaining CBSE results would also be released shortly. According to him, results for nearly 15.5 lakh out of 17 lakh students have already been declared, while the process of re-evaluation, re-assessment and re-verification is nearing completion.

The NEET-UG re-examination is being conducted under heightened security arrangements across the country following concerns raised over the integrity of the earlier examination. Authorities have implemented extensive monitoring and coordination with state governments to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday extended best wishes to lakhs of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to stay calm and arrive early at exam centres.

In a post on X, NTA said, "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!"