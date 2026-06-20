NTA Prepares for Re-NEET: Over 51,000 Jammers, 1.3 Lakh CCTVs Deployed for Ultra-Secure Exam

The month-long agonizing wait, filled with intense anxiety and stress for millions of students, is finally drawing to a close. Following massive public backlash over the paper leak that triggered the May 3 cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, aspirants across the globe are set to re-appear for the high-stakes test this Sunday, June 21.

In a bid to restore trust and ensure an airtight process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has significantly overhauled its security protocols. According to officials, the agency has heavily upgraded its infrastructure to “ensure a fair, secure and candidate-friendly examination.”

Unprecedented Surveillance: AI Tools and Lakhs of Cameras

On the eve of the highly anticipated test, the NTA detailed a massive logistics and security framework designed to prevent any malpractices. This year's strategy relies heavily on cutting-edge technology and human surveillance working in tandem.

Ubiquitous Monitoring: Every single one of the 95,000 examination rooms will feature a dedicated CCTV camera alongside two active invigilators.

Every single one of the 95,000 examination rooms will feature a dedicated CCTV camera alongside two active invigilators. Eye in the Sky: A staggering 1,38,560 CCTV cameras will stream live feeds to national, state, and ministry-level command centers. These feeds are backed by AI tools programmed to analyze footage and automatically flag suspicious behavioral patterns.

A staggering 1,38,560 CCTV cameras will stream live feeds to national, state, and ministry-level command centers. These feeds are backed by AI tools programmed to analyze footage and automatically flag suspicious behavioral patterns. Massive Personnel Deployment: Around 6,700 on-site observers, supported by over 100 virtual observers, will monitor the live digital broadcasts. Additionally, 51,311 jammers have been deployed nationwide to block electronic communications.

Strict Frisking and Multi-Layered Identity Verification

Can the NTA successfully eliminate proxy candidates and unauthorized materials this time around? The answer lies in their heavily reinforced checkpoints. Frisking and entry protocols are expected to be exceptionally stringent.

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A total of 38,795 frisking staff members have been stationed at entry points. To prevent identity fraud, the biometric verification team has been doubled to 48,448 personnel, incorporating mandatory face authentication. To ensure systemic readiness, a comprehensive nationwide mock drill was executed on June 20, testing everything from CCTVs and jammers to biometric hardware and material availability.

Mobilizing the Military and Civil Logistics

The scale of the operation resembles a nationwide election. State and district administrations, local police departments, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts have all been actively mobilized to secure confidential test papers.

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On average, each center will be guarded by 40 to 50 security personnel. Furthermore, bank officials are actively stationed across roughly 1,500 custodian bank branches to monitor the secure transit of question papers, while the Department of Posts will handle the swift collection of OMR sheets from approximately 700 designated hubs.

Beating the Heat: Enhanced Comfort Measures for Students

Recognizing the extreme summer heat waves gripping most parts of the country, the NTA has shifted focus toward candidate welfare to prevent physical exhaustion during the grueling day. Exam centers have been mandated to provide shaded waiting areas for parents, clean drinking water, ORS packets, and standby medical ambulances. Inside the halls, candidates will have access to wall clocks, additional rough-work sheets (with explicit accommodations made for left-handed students), and an extended entry window to ensure that rigorous checking procedures do not eat into their actual testing time.

Combating Fake News and Social Media Rumors

With tensions running high, the NTA has issued a stern warning against digital misinformation. The testing agency has repeatedly clarified that no paper leaks have taken place prior to the retest. They are actively monitoring social media channels to take legal action against individuals spreading fake paper-leak claims. Parents and students are strongly urged to trust only official notifications.