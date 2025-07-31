HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at bseh.org.in, When, Where to Check

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th compartment results for 2025 in August. Students will be able to check their HBSE 10th supplementary results directly on the official website at bseh.org.in.

Students can access their Haryana Board 10th compartment exam results for 2025 via the official website, through SMS, or using the Digilocker service. It's important to remember that the online result is provisional.

Students must collect their official, original mark sheets directly from their respective schools once the HBSE 10th supplementary results 2025 have been formally announced.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the link that says "HBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025".

Step 3: You'll need to input your HBSE Haryana Board 10th roll number and your date of birth.

Step 4: Your HBSE 10th class compartment result 2025 will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Make sure to download a copy and print it out for your future reference.

Note: Once the results for the Haryana Class 10th compartment (supplementary) exams 2025 are released, students should carefully verify all the information on their mark sheet. It's important to thoroughly check details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, roll number, parents' names, total marks obtained, and enrolment number on the HBSE 10th mark sheet 2025.

About Haryana Board 10th Supplementary Exam 2025: