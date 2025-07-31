TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2025 Shortly at tnresults.nic.in, Know When and How to Check

TN Supplementary Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu will be announcing the TN SSLC and TN HSE 1st year supplementary results today, July 31, 2025. Once announced candidates can check their TN 10th and 11th supplementary result 2025 through the link available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Students will be able to download the TN 10th supply result 2025 using their roll number and date of birth on the login portal.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2025: Websites to Check

The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Higher Secondary Education) 1st year supplementary examination results for 2025 are scheduled to be released today. Students who appeared for these exams will be able to access and download their mark sheets from the following official websites:

dge.tn.gov.in

aply1.tndge.org

tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official DGE Tamil Nadu website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the "TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result."

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Your provisional certificate will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download it for your records.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open your phone's messaging app.

Step 2: Compose a new message.

Step 3: Type: TNBOARD10 followed by a space, then your Roll Number.

Step 4: Example: TNBOARD10 12345678

Step 5: Send the message to 09282232585 (you can use this number twice as provided).

Step 6: You will then receive your TN SSLC Result 2025 on the same mobile number.

About TN 10th Supplementary Exam 2025:

The Tamil Nadu Board conducts supplementary examinations for Class 10 SSLC students who, unfortunately, didn't pass their main board exams.