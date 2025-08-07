HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Likely Soon at bseh.org.in, Know How to Check

Haryana Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE), is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 compartment exams soon. The exams were conducted in July. Once the results are released, students can check them on the official HBSE website, bseh.org.in.

Students will be able to check and download their Haryana Board Class 10 compartment results for 2025 by using their roll number and date of birth on the official website.

Although an exact date for the results has not been announced, the board has finished the evaluation process and is currently in the final stages of internal approval.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the 'Results' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link that says 'HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025'.

Step 4: Provide your roll number, date of birth, and the captcha code shown on the screen. Then, click 'submit'.

Step 5: Your Class 10 compartment result will be displayed.

Step 6: It's a good idea to download and save a copy of the result for your records.

About HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2025: