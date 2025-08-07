WBJEE Results 2025 Postponed Again? What's Next for West Bengal JEE Aspirants, Check Details Here

West Bengal JEE Results 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results, which were scheduled to be released today, August 7, have been postponed once again. According to media reports, the delay is due to a new legal hurdle. The Calcutta High Court has reportedly ordered an immediate halt to the release of the results following the initiation of contempt proceedings against the state and the WBJEE Board. This means students will have to wait longer for their scores.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results, originally due on June 5, are still on hold because of a legal dispute regarding the revised Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation list.

The delay follows an interim order from the Calcutta High Court, which invalidated the inclusion of 77 communities in the state's updated OBC list, stating that there was insufficient evidence to support their addition. As a result, the court has instructed the WBJEE Board not to release the results until a decision is made.

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the 'WBJEE Rank Card 2025' link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and your password or date of birth.

Step 4: Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can then download the rank card as a PDF and print a copy for your records.

About West Bengal JEE Exam 2025: