HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 Out at bseh.org, Direct Link to Check Here

Updated 29 July 2025 at 12:11 IST
HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the results for the 12th supplementary exams on July 28, 2025. Students can now check their HBSE 12th compartment results for 2025 on the official website at bseh.org.in.
Students who took the Haryana Board 12th compartment exams can now access their results online by providing their login details.
The compartment results are published in the same format as the main Haryana Board 12th results for 2025. Each student's HBSE 12th compartment result for 2025 will feature their personal information, overall percentage, grades, and individual subject scores.
Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.
Step 2: Look for and click on the "Sr. Secondary Examination July 2025 One-Day Exam Result" link.
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Name, Father's/Mother's Name, Date of Birth, or Registration Number.
Step 4: Your HBSE 12th compartment result will then appear on your screen.
Step 5: You can print a copy or save it digitally for your records.
Your HBSE 12th supplementary result for 2025 will contain the following details:
The HBSE Class 12th compartment examination took place on July 4, 2025. This year, 16,300 private candidates participated in these exams for the Haryana Board 12th, with a pass rate of 71.90%, meaning 11,719 students successfully cleared the test. However, 4,422 students will need to re-sit the supplementary exams.
Published 29 July 2025 at 12:11 IST