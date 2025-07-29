HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 Out at bseh.org, Direct Link to Check Here

HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the results for the 12th supplementary exams on July 28, 2025. Students can now check their HBSE 12th compartment results for 2025 on the official website at bseh.org.in.

Students who took the Haryana Board 12th compartment exams can now access their results online by providing their login details.

The compartment results are published in the same format as the main Haryana Board 12th results for 2025. Each student's HBSE 12th compartment result for 2025 will feature their personal information, overall percentage, grades, and individual subject scores.

HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.

Step 2: Look for and click on the "Sr. Secondary Examination July 2025 One-Day Exam Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Name, Father's/Mother's Name, Date of Birth, or Registration Number.

Step 4: Your HBSE 12th compartment result will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: You can print a copy or save it digitally for your records.

HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025: Details to Check on Scorecard

Your HBSE 12th supplementary result for 2025 will contain the following details:

Candidate's Name

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Roll Number

Enrolment Number

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Total GPA

Overall Percentage

HBSE 12th Compartment Exam 2025: