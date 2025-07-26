TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025 Scorecard Link Soon at tnresults.nic.in, Check Details Here

Updated 26 July 2025 at 18:12 IST
TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is all set to release the TN Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Result 2025 in the coming days. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can access their marks memos online at the official results portal at tnresults.nic.in.
To view their Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary result for 2025, students will need to enter their date of birth, registration number, and a captcha code on the login portal.
Although there has been no official announcement regarding the TN 10th supplementary results, they are anticipated to be declared by the end of July. Once released, students will be able to collect their original mark sheets for the TN 10th supplementary exam 2025 from their respective schools.
Step 1: Go to the official Tamil Nadu Board website at tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link titled "TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025".
Step 3: You will need to enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2025 will then be displayed.
Step 5: Download your marks memo for future reference.
The Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Examinations 2025 took place from June 25 to July 2, 2025, for students who had not passed one or more subjects in their main examinations. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Board conducted the SSLC supplementary exam between July 4 and July 10, 2025.
