TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025 Scorecard Link Soon at tnresults.nic.in, Check Details Here

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is all set to release the TN Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Result 2025 in the coming days. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can access their marks memos online at the official results portal at tnresults.nic.in.

To view their Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary result for 2025, students will need to enter their date of birth, registration number, and a captcha code on the login portal.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding the TN 10th supplementary results, they are anticipated to be declared by the end of July. Once released, students will be able to collect their original mark sheets for the TN 10th supplementary exam 2025 from their respective schools.

Tamil Nadu Supply Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Tamil Nadu Board website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025".

Step 3: You will need to enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2025 will then be displayed.

Step 5: Download your marks memo for future reference.

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Mark Sheet

Candidate’s name

School Name

Registration number

Date of birth

Subject-wise and total marks secured

Division

TN marksheet 2025 10th status (Pass/Fail)

About Tamil Nadu Supply Exams 2025: