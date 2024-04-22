India now holds the second-highest number of featured universities in the QS Subject Rankings across Asia, President of QS University Rankings noted. | Image:Unsplash

New Delhi: With India setting new benchmarks and crossing different milestones across sectors and domains including the economy, space, education and technology, the country's universities this year have demonstrated the highest performance improvement (a significant 14 percent year-on-year improvement in their average ranking) among all G20 nations, according to the latest estimates shared by Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and President of QS University Rankings.

In terms of research output, India has become one of the world's most rapidly expanding research centres, Quacquarelli wrote in a post on LinkedIn as he lauded India for exhibiting “highest performance improvement among all G20 nations".

“From 2017 to 2022, its [India's] research output surged by an impressive 54 percent, making it the world's fourth-largest producer of research”, Quacquarelli said in a LinkedIn post.

Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s HE progress on the global stage "has undoubtedly been aided by visionary policies” such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the QS University Rankings President further said.

Recalling his crucial meeting with the prime minister to discuss global higher education trends, Quacquarelli said, “During our engaging conversation, it was evident that PM Modi has a passionate commitment to revolutionise Indian education, reflected in the ambitious targets within the NEP”.

“Our latest Subject Rankings show that these targets are beginning to manifest in the significant presence and enhanced performance of Indian universities”, Quacquarelli noted while sharing insights on the latest findings from the recently published QS World University Rankings.

India now ranks prominently in 44 out of the 55 QS Subject Rankings, Quacquarelli highlighted while underlining that the analysis by the UK-based education services provider covered over 1,500+ universities in 96 countries, showcasing excellence in 55 academic subjects and five faculty areas.

Standout performances were noted in Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies, and Physics, among others, the post further stated.

Adding another feather to the cap, India now holds the second-highest number of featured universities in the QS Subject Rankings across Asia, Quacquarelli noted as he extended felicitations to all the universities, their administrators, faculty, and students who “worked tirelessly to achieve these remarkable results”.

Stressing that the future of Indian higher education is bright, the QS University Rankings President quipped, “it is a privilege to watch this transformation unfold”.

The latest QS World University Rankings by Subject were published on 10 April.