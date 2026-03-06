UPSC CSE 2026 Final Result Out: Anuj Agnihotri Secures AIR 1; Check How To Download Civil Services Results | Image: X

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 today.

Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services personality round can check the merit list on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Bringing an end to the anticipation of thousands of aspirants, the commission has released the formal merit list of successful candidates who will now join the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other elite central services.

Meet the Toppers: Anuj Agnihotri Leads the Pack

This year, Anuj Agnihotri has clinched the coveted All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M at Rank 2 and Akansh Dhull at Rank 3.

Advertisement

The top 10 list features a diverse group of achievers from across the country, showcasing the truly national character of the examination.

According to the official communique, 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various categories.

Advertisement

The breakdown of recommended candidates is as follows: General: 347, EWS: 115, OBC: 303, SC: 165 and ST: 86.

How to Check Your Result?

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the UPSC CSE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selection Process and Vacancies

The Commission has maintained a "Reserve List" of 240 candidates to address any contingencies in the appointment process.

Furthermore, the marks of all candidates (both successful and unsuccessful) are expected to be uploaded to the website within 15 days of the result declaration.

The UPSC Civil Services Main exam result was announced in November 2025. The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be called for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).