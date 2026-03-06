UPSC Civil Services Result 2025 Expected Soon: IAS Final Merit List To Be Out On upsc.gov.in | Image: X

New Delhi: The long wait for thousands of civil services aspirants is nearly over. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 at any moment this week.

Candidates who appeared for the personality test can check their qualifying status, rank, and the official merit list PDF on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

Final Countdown for 979 Vacancies

The 2025 recruitment cycle aims to fill approximately 979 vacancies across various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Central Group A and Group B services.

The selection process, known for its extreme rigour, concluded its final phase, the Personality Test (Interview), on February 27, 2026.

The UPSC is known for its efficiency, often releasing the final merit list within 5 to 10 days of the last interview. Given this trend, the announcement is widely anticipated before the end of this week.

How to Check UPSC CSE 2025 Final Result?

Once the link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to access the merit list:

Visit the official UPSC portal at upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the "What's New" section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled "Final Result: Civil Services Examination, 2025".

A PDF file will open containing the names and roll numbers of the recommended candidates.

Use Ctrl+F to search for your name or roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Journey of the 2025 Batch

The journey for the 2025 batch began on May 25, 2025, with the Preliminary examination. Out of the hundreds of thousands who applied, only a fraction qualified for the Mains examination held from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

The results for the written Mains were declared on November 11, 2025, paving the way for the interviews at Dholpur House in New Delhi.

The final merit list is prepared by combining the marks obtained in the Mains Examination (1750 marks) and the Personality Test (275 marks), totalling 2025 marks.

Along with the results, the UPSC will also release the names of the All India Toppers and the category-wise cut-off marks.