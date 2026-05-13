135 Questions, 7 Cities, 7 Hours: How Was The NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Network Exposed?

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) successfully investigated a massive, multi-state NEET-UG 2026 paper leak conspiracy in just seven hours.

What began as a targeted intelligence tip at 8:00 PM on May 8 culminated in the dismantling of a criminal chain by 3:00 AM the following day, exposing links stretching from the deserts of Sikar to the coastal reaches of Kerala.

The Intelligence Trigger

The operation began at approximately 8:00 PM on May 8, when the SOG received high-priority intelligence from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about suspicious question sets circulating on social media.

By 9:00 PM, ADG Vishal Bansal, alongside IG Ajaypal Lamba and SP Kundan Kanwariya, convened an emergency war-room meeting at the SOG headquarters.

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The initial goal was to confirm the extent of the leak before the country's academic future was further jeopardised.

The Forensic Verification

For three intensive hours, SOG officials conducted a side-by-side comparison of the official NEET-UG question paper and the digital leaks found on social media.

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The results revealed that numerous questions in the biology and chemistry sections were identical. The investigators identified 135 questions, including their four multiple-choice options, that matched the official paper exactly.

This forensic confirmation transformed a suspicion into a verified criminal investigation. With the evidence in hand, the SOG expanded its probe, utilising digital tracking to monitor the flow of the leaked data.

The Midnight Crackdown

Shortly after midnight, the operation moved from the office to the field. With the support of the Sikar Police, the SOG began a massive sweep, questioning over 150 individuals, including 80 students and their parents.

As the interrogation progressed, the geographical scale of the leak chain became apparent. The digital trail and witness testimonies linked the conspiracy to several major hubs, including Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Gurugram, Dehradun, Nashik and Kerala.

At approximately 3:00 AM, the SOG team reached Sikar, where they identified the epicentre of the local distribution: RK Consultancy.

The investigation revealed that this coaching consultancy had been a primary node for leaking the paper to local students in exchange for massive sums of money.

A Nationwide Syndicate

The swift action by the Rajasthan SOG has exposed a paper leak mafia that operates with precision across state borders.

While the Sikar link has been neutralised, the SOG and central agencies are now working to identify the “Mastermind Zero”, the individual or group that first breached the secure printing or distribution chain.

As the investigation continues, authorities have emphasised that digital tracking of the 150 questioned individuals will likely lead to further arrests in Nashik and Kerala in the coming days.