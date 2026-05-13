42 Out Of 45 Questions Matched? Latur Coaching Center Under Probe After 'Identical' Mock Test Of NEET-UG Paper

Latur: The investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has taken a significant turn as a local connection in Latur, Maharashtra, has surfaced.

Authorities are probing a private coaching institute after claims emerged that its mock test papers were nearly identical to the actual NEET entrance exam.

Latur Connection: 42 Questions Match?

The matter came to light after the father of a NEET aspirant filed a written complaint with the superintendent of police in Latur.

According to the complaint, the coaching institute provided students with a practice paper just days before the national exam.

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Out of the 45 questions in that mock test, 42 appeared in the official NEET-UG paper in nearly identical form.

This overlap has raised suspicions about the coaching centre's access to leaked papers, which make up 93% of the chemical section of the paper.

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Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe has confirmed that an inquiry is underway.

The Latur police have also issued a public appeal, urging students and parents to come forward with any digital or physical evidence that could assist the investigation.

Nashik Arrest: The Network

While Latur investigators look into the coaching centres, a development in Nashik has identified a key suspect in the larger distribution network.

Dr Shubham Khairnar was apprehended from a rented accommodation in Nashik. While his native home is in Nandgaon, approximately 120 kilometres away, he had been operating out of the city to facilitate the paper's trade.

Sources close to the investigation reveal that Khairnar acted as a high-stakes middleman.

His role allegedly involved purchasing the leaked paper from the primary source for Rs 10 lakhs, selling it to various clients and sub-agents for Rs 15 lakhs, netting a profit of Rs 5 lakhs per transaction.

Digital Evidence Found

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now taken over the custody of Khairnar. During the raid at his residence, authorities seized a few digital devices, including an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a Samsung flagship smartphone.

These devices have been dispatched to forensic labs in Delhi to trace the digital trail, including encrypted messages and payment logs, that could link the Nashik middleman to the Latur coaching institute.