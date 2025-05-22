com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 22nd 2025, 13:40 IST

HP PAT 2025 Answer Key Released at hptechboard.com, Direct Link to Check Here

Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board has released the HP Polytechnic Admission Test 2025 answer keys at hptechboard.com. No login needed. Objections can be sent by 25 May. Qualified candidates will join a 3-round counselling process for diploma admissions.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
HP PAT 2025 Answer Key Released at hptechboard.com, Direct Link to Check Here
HP PAT 2025 Answer Key Released at hptechboard.com, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

The Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the HP Polytechnic Admission Test 2025 (HP PAT 2025). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official HPTSB website at hptechboard.com. 

No login details are required to download the HP PAT 2025 answer keys. Candidates can directly access the answer keys for Series A, B, C, and D from the official website. 

HP PAT 2025 Answer Key: Objection  

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the HP PAT 2025 answer key can submit their challenges to the board by emailing hptechboard@gmail.com by May 25, no later than 5 PM. 

Please note that objections will not be considered unless they are supported by valid proof. 

What’s Next? 

Candidates who qualify the HP PAT 2025 exam will be eligible to take part in the counselling process, which will be held in three rounds. The counselling will include steps such as registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institutes. Seat allotment will be based on the merit list, availability of seats, and the preferences filled by the candidates. 

HP PAT Answer Key 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at hptechboard.com. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for "HP PAT 2025 Answer Key." 

Step 3: The answer key will open in PDF format – download it to your device. 

Step 4: Match your answers with the key to calculate your estimated score. 

Direct Link to Check - HP PAT Answer Key 2025 

About HP PAT Exam 2025: 

The HP PAT 2025 exam was held on May 18 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. This entrance test is the gateway for admission to first-year diploma engineering courses. 

ALSO READ: RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at 5 PM on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Published May 22nd 2025, 12:19 IST