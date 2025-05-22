HP PAT 2025 Answer Key Released at hptechboard.com, Direct Link to Check Here

The Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the HP Polytechnic Admission Test 2025 (HP PAT 2025). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official HPTSB website at hptechboard.com.

No login details are required to download the HP PAT 2025 answer keys. Candidates can directly access the answer keys for Series A, B, C, and D from the official website.

HP PAT 2025 Answer Key: Objection

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the HP PAT 2025 answer key can submit their challenges to the board by emailing hptechboard@gmail.com by May 25, no later than 5 PM.

Please note that objections will not be considered unless they are supported by valid proof.

What’s Next?

Candidates who qualify the HP PAT 2025 exam will be eligible to take part in the counselling process, which will be held in three rounds. The counselling will include steps such as registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institutes. Seat allotment will be based on the merit list, availability of seats, and the preferences filled by the candidates.

HP PAT Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at hptechboard.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for "HP PAT 2025 Answer Key."

Step 3: The answer key will open in PDF format – download it to your device.

Step 4: Match your answers with the key to calculate your estimated score.

About HP PAT Exam 2025: