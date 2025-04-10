HP TET 2025: Registration for June Session Begins Today at hpbose.org, Here's How to Apply

HP TET Registration 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has opened applications for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2025 session. Eligible candidates can apply for the June 2025 session through the official website, hpbose.org.

The last date to submit the online application for the HP TET 2025 June session is 30 April. For late submissions with a fee, the final deadline is 3 May. The board will offer a correction facility to edit the HP TET 2025 application from 4 to 6 May on its official portal.

According to the official notice, the HPBOSE will release the HP TET 2025 June session admit card four days before each exam.

Official Notice:

HP TET 2025: Eligibility Test

The eligibility test for the June 2025 session will be held for 10 subjects, including TGT Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, Hindi, Sanskrit, JBT, TGT, Punjabi, Urdu, Special Educator TET (for Pre-Primary to Class 5), and Special Educator TET (for Class 6 to 7).

HP TET 2025: Application Fee

Candidates in the general category will need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,200 to appear for the HP TET 2025 June session. Applicants from reserved categories, such as Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes, and those with physical disabilities, will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 700 for the exam.

HP TET 2025: Steps to Register for June Session

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for HP TET (June 2024).

Step 3: Fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the form for future reference.

HP TET 2025: June Session Exam