JMI Registration Window 2025 Closing Today at admission.jmi.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply

JMI Registration Window 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will close the registration process tomorrow, 9 April, for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and newly introduced certificate courses for the academic year 2025–26. Interested students can apply through the official admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in.

The registration process began on 5 March 2025 for a wide range of courses, including those in humanities, science, law, design, engineering, business, and more. Admission will be granted based on entrance tests conducted by JMI, and in some cases, through national-level exams.

This year, admissions to 25 programmes will be based on CUET scores. These include 9 undergraduate, 5 postgraduate, 8 diploma, and 3 advanced diploma courses. In addition, JMI will hold entrance tests for 29 programmes in 9 cities across India to increase regional participation and minimise the need for students to travel to Delhi.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official admission website at admission.jmi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link to begin the process.

Step 3: Fill in your basic details and submit the registration form.

Step 4: Log in with your credentials to complete the full application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for future reference.

JMI Admission 2025:

As per the official notification, candidates are advised to verify their eligibility based on the criteria outlined in the prospectus. Candidates need to have completed the qualifying examination from a board, university, or institute recognised by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).