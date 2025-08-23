HPBOSE 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025 to Be Out Soon at hpresults.nic.in, Know How to Download Scorecard

HPBOSE 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

HP Board 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10, and 12 supplementary exam results shortly. Although an official date and time haven't been confirmed, candidates who took the compartment exams will be able to check their results on the official website, hpbose.org.

Candidates will need to enter their roll number to log in and view their results.

HPBOSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Where to Check

Students can view their results on the official board websites:

hpbose.org

hpresults.nic.in.

Additionally, the results will also be accessible through DigiLocker or by text message. After the results are published online, students can get their original mark sheets from their schools.

HPBOSE 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Results" section.

Step 3: Choose the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result for 2025.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the box and press "Submit".

Step 5: Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: You can then download and save a copy of your results for your records.

About HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025:

The HP Board Class 12 supplementary exams were held from July 22 to July 28, 2025, while the Class 10 supplementary exams took place from July 22 to July 29, 2025.