RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025 Shortly, Here's Where and How to Check

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result 2025: The RRB NTPC Result 2025 has not yet been released. Candidates who sat for the first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate positions will be able to check their results on the official website of their regional RRB when they are announced.

Candidates need their registration details to log in and access their results once they are available.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Application Fee

The RRB NTPC 2025 computer-based test was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The exam had 100 questions, with each question worth one mark. A penalty of 1/3 of a mark was applied for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025. Candidates had until July 6, 2025, to submit any objections they had regarding the questions or answers. A fee of ₹50 per question was required to object.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the main RRB website or your regional RRB website.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Results' section.

Step 3: Look for the link to the 'RRB NTPC CBT 1 result'.

Step 4: Open the PDF file that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Use Ctrl+F on your keyboard to search for your roll number within the document.

Step 6: If your roll number is listed, it means you have qualified for the exam.

Step 7: Download the PDF for future reference.

About RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Exam 2025: