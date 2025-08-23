Updated 23 August 2025 at 14:50 IST
RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025 Shortly, Here's Where and How to Check
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 results for graduate-level posts are expected to be released soon. Candidates can check their results on the official RRB website once they are available. Here is all you need to know
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result 2025: The RRB NTPC Result 2025 has not yet been released. Candidates who sat for the first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate positions will be able to check their results on the official website of their regional RRB when they are announced.
Candidates need their registration details to log in and access their results once they are available.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Application Fee
The RRB NTPC 2025 computer-based test was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The exam had 100 questions, with each question worth one mark. A penalty of 1/3 of a mark was applied for every incorrect answer.
The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025. Candidates had until July 6, 2025, to submit any objections they had regarding the questions or answers. A fee of ₹50 per question was required to object.
RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the main RRB website or your regional RRB website.
Step 2: Navigate to the 'Results' section.
Step 3: Look for the link to the 'RRB NTPC CBT 1 result'.
Step 4: Open the PDF file that appears on the screen.
Step 5: Use Ctrl+F on your keyboard to search for your roll number within the document.
Step 6: If your roll number is listed, it means you have qualified for the exam.
Step 7: Download the PDF for future reference.
About RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Exam 2025:
The NTPC Graduate CBT 1 exams took place from June 5 to June 24, 2025. This recruitment drive is a significant one, aiming to fill a total of 8,113 vacancies. The available positions and their respective numbers are: 1,736 for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3,144 for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.
