HPBOSE 10th & 12th Results 2025: HP Board Results Date and Time, How to Check at hpbose.org

HP Board Results 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is preparing to announce the Class 12 and 10 Results 2025. Although the official result date has not been confirmed yet, students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official website at www.hpbose.org.

Once the results are announced, students will be able to view them on the official website by entering their roll numbers in the login section.

Based on past trends, the HPBOSE Class 12 results are expected to be released by the last week of April 2025, while the Class 10 results are likely to be announced by the second week of May 2025.

HPBOSE 10th & 12th Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Find and click on the “Results” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the appropriate link – Class 10th Result 2025 or Class 12th Result 2025.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the given field.

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the result for future use.

HPBOSE 10th & 12th Results 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results through SMS by following these steps:

For Class 10: Type HP10 followed by a space and your roll number, then send the message to 56263.

For Class 12: Type HP12 followed by a space and your roll number, then send it to 56263.

Himachal Pradesh Board Exams 2025: