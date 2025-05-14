HPBOSE Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results Likely Today at hpbose.org, How to Check | Image: File Photo

HPBOSE HP Board Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results anytime soon. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the HPBOSE’s official website — hpbose.org.

Students will be able to download their mark sheets through multiple platforms, including the HPBOSE website, SMS, and DigiLocker.

In 2025, around 1.95 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. In contrast to last year, when the results for the two classes were released on separate dates, this year both are likely to be announced together.

HP Board Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select either ‘10th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’ or ‘12th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’, depending on the class.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: Your HPBOSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a screenshot or print a copy for future reference.

HP Board Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students or parents can also check the result through SMS after it is declared. Just follow these two easy steps:

Step 1: Type an SMS in this format – HP12 Roll_Number (for example: HP12 206151051) and send it to 5676750.

Step 2: The HP Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be sent to your phone as an SMS reply.

Don’t forget to save the message for future reference.

HP Board Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile.

Step 2: Create an account using your Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Log in with your registered username and password.

Step 4: Find and click on the ‘HPBOSE Result 2025’ link.

Step 5: Enter your HPBOSE Class 12 roll number.

Step 6: Submit the details.

Step 7: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and print the marksheet for future use.

About HP Board Class 12 Exam 2025:

The HP Board Class 12 exams were held from March 4 to March 28, 2025, while the Class 10 exams took place from March 4 to March 22, 2025.