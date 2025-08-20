HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th to Be Out Soon at hpbose.org, Know How to Check

HPBOSE Compartment Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce the supplementary exam results for Class 10 and 12 students. While the precise date and time of the release have not yet been confirmed, candidates who took the compartment exams will be able to check their results on the official website at hpbose.org.

Once the results are officially announced, candidates who took the compartment exams will be able to view their scores online. They can do this by visiting the official HPBOSE website and entering their roll number and any other necessary information.

HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025: Where to Check?

Students can check their HPBOSE supplementary exam results for both Class 10 and Class 12 on the following official websites:

hpbose.org

Hpresults.nic.in

HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Results' section.

Step 3: Choose the link for either the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result for 2025.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the designated box and click 'Submit'.

Step 5: Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the mark sheet for your records.

About HPBOSE Supplementary Exam 2025:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has concluded its compartment exams for 2025 on July 25. The upcoming results for Class 10 and 12 will provide students with their scores for each subject, their total marks, and their final pass/fail status.