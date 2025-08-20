SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Shortly at sbi.co.in, When and Where to Check

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Exam for the 2025-26 session during the last week of August 2025. Once the results are made public, candidates can check and download them from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Although the bank has not yet confirmed the exact date or time for the results, the official information bulletin states that the preliminary results are expected to be announced in August or September 2025.

This recruitment campaign is for a total of 541 positions nationwide, which includes 41 backlog posts.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the 'Careers' tab.

Step 3: Select 'Recruitment Results' from the options.

Step 4: Find and click on the link for the 'SBI PO 2025 Result'.

Step 5: You will need to enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth.

Step 6: Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Make sure to download and save a copy for your future reference.

SBI PO Prelims Recruitment Exam 2025:

The Probationary Officer preliminary recruitment exam was held on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. The test was one hour long and included 100 questions, with a maximum score of 100.

It's important to remember that the preliminary exam is for qualification purposes only. Your scores will not be used to determine the final merit list. Only those who pass this initial stage will be eligible to sit for the main examination, which is scheduled for September 2025.