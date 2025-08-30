HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025 to Be Declared at hpbose.org, Here's All you Need to Know

HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th and 12th supplementary results for 2025 soon, though a specific date has not yet been confirmed by the board. Once the results are released, students can access their scorecards on the official website at hpbose.org.

To view their results online, students will need to enter their roll number on the official website. The online marksheet will be a provisional one, and students must collect the original marksheet from their school.

HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the result link for either Class 10th or 12th.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required information.

Step 4: Your result and scorecard will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advisable to download your result and keep a copy for future reference.

NOTE: Only students who failed at least one subject were eligible to take the supplementary exam. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and via SMS.

About HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) finished its compartment exams for 2025 on 25 July. The results, which are expected to be announced soon for Classes 10 and 12, will show students their scores for each subject, their total marks, and whether they have passed or failed.