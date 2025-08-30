RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025 Likely Soon, Know When and How to Check

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to announce the results for the RRB NTPC Graduate-Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) soon. After the results are published, candidates will be able to check their scores, scorecards, and cut-off marks on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

To log in and access their results, candidates must provide their registration details.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the specific regional RRB you applied to.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the "RRB NTPC Result 2025 (Graduate Level)".

Step 3: You will be prompted to log in. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once logged in, your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: It's recommended to download and print a copy of the scorecard for your records.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancies

This recruitment drive is set to fill a total of 8,113 graduate-level positions across Indian Railways. The vacancies are distributed among various roles as follows:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exams 2025:

The RRB NTPC Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for graduate-level positions took place from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The exam featured 100 questions, with each question carrying one mark.

It is important to note that there is a negative marking system in place; one-third of a mark is deducted for every incorrect answer.