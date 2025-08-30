Republic World
Updated 30 August 2025 at 14:58 IST

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025 Likely Soon, Know When and How to Check

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 results for 8,113 graduate-level posts are expected to be released soon. Candidates can check their scores on regional RRB websites using their registration number and date of birth.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025 Likely Soon
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to announce the results for the RRB NTPC Graduate-Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) soon. After the results are published, candidates will be able to check their scores, scorecards, and cut-off marks on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.  

To log in and access their results, candidates must provide their registration details. 

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website of the specific regional RRB you applied to. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the "RRB NTPC Result 2025 (Graduate Level)". 

Step 3: You will be prompted to log in. Enter your registration number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Once logged in, your result and scorecard will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: It's recommended to download and print a copy of the scorecard for your records. 

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancies 

This recruitment drive is set to fill a total of 8,113 graduate-level positions across Indian Railways. The vacancies are distributed among various roles as follows: 

  • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions 
  • Station Master: 994 positions 
  • Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions 
  • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions 
  • Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions 

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exams 2025: 

The RRB NTPC Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for graduate-level positions took place from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The exam featured 100 questions, with each question carrying one mark. 

It is important to note that there is a negative marking system in place; one-third of a mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. 

Candidates who successfully clear CBT 1 will advance to the next stage, CBT 2. After CBT 2, shortlisted candidates will be required to take either a typing skill test or a computer-based aptitude test, depending on the post they have applied for. The final selection will then be based on a document verification and a medical examination. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 30 August 2025 at 14:58 IST

