HPCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins at himtu.ac.in, Here's How to Register

Updated 11 June 2025 at 18:57 IST
HPCET Counselling 2025: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has officially opened the counselling registration window for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025. Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam can now register for counselling through the official website, himtu.ac.in.
As per the official notice, the last date to register for the HPCET counselling 2025 is June 30.
Candidates registering for HPCET 2025 counselling must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 1,600 if they belong to the General, OBC, or EWS categories. For those from SC, ST, or BPL categories, the fee is Rs. 800.
Applicants using both JEE Main 2025 and HPCET 2025 scores are required to pay the relevant fee. However, candidates applying only through HPCET 2025 do not need to pay any fee for counselling.
Step 1: Go to the official website at himtu.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for HPCET 2025 Counselling Registration.
Step 3: Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.
Step 4: Pay the application processing fee, if applicable.
Step 5: Submit the form and keep a printed copy for future reference.
The counselling process is being organised to assist students in securing admission to a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. These include courses such as Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA), among others.
Published 11 June 2025 at 18:57 IST