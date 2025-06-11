HPCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins at himtu.ac.in, Here's How to Register | Image: File Photo

HPCET Counselling 2025: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has officially opened the counselling registration window for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025. Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam can now register for counselling through the official website, himtu.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to register for the HPCET counselling 2025 is June 30.

HPCET Counselling 2025: Application Fee

Candidates registering for HPCET 2025 counselling must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 1,600 if they belong to the General, OBC, or EWS categories. For those from SC, ST, or BPL categories, the fee is Rs. 800.

Applicants using both JEE Main 2025 and HPCET 2025 scores are required to pay the relevant fee. However, candidates applying only through HPCET 2025 do not need to pay any fee for counselling.

HPCET Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at himtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for HPCET 2025 Counselling Registration.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the application processing fee, if applicable.

Step 5: Submit the form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

About HPCET Counselling Process 2025: