UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card 2025 Out at upsconline.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

UPSC IES/ISS Hall Ticket 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-Admit Cards for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in.

Candidates can download the UPSC IES/ISS Hall Ticket 2025 by logging in with their registration ID and date of birth. The hall ticket PDF will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, and other relevant instructions.

It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates without a valid hall ticket will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘IES/ISS Admit Card 2025’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID and Date of Birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Your e-Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025: Official Notification

According to the official notification issued by the Commission, the IES and ISS examinations will be conducted nationwide from June 20 to June 22, 2025.