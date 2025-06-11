UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card 2025 Out at upsconline.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated 11 June 2025 at 14:36 IST
UPSC IES/ISS Hall Ticket 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-Admit Cards for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in.
Candidates can download the UPSC IES/ISS Hall Ticket 2025 by logging in with their registration ID and date of birth. The hall ticket PDF will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, and other relevant instructions.
It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates without a valid hall ticket will not be permitted to appear for the exam.
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘IES/ISS Admit Card 2025’ available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your Registration ID and Date of Birth in the required fields.
Step 4: Your e-Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.
According to the official notification issued by the Commission, the IES and ISS examinations will be conducted nationwide from June 20 to June 22, 2025.
The notice also states that if a candidate’s photograph on the e-Admit Card is unclear or lacks essential details such as their name and the date, they must carry a valid photo ID along with two recent passport-sized photographs (with their name and date clearly mentioned), one for each session. In addition, they must bring a written undertaking as specified.
Published 11 June 2025 at 14:36 IST