HPCET Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at himtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

HPCET Counselling 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has officially released the counselling schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025. All eligible and interested candidates can view the schedule by visiting the official website at himtu.ac.in.

The HPCET 2025 counselling will be conducted in three phases. The first phase of registration is set to begin on June 10 and will continue until June 30, 2025. This year, seat allotment will be done based on marks obtained in either the HPCET or JEE Main exams.

Candidates need to register online, submit their preferred choices of courses and colleges, and report to the institutes allotted to them as per the official schedule.

HPCET Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at himtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for HPCET 2025 Counselling.

Step 3: Register using your HPCET or JEE Main details.

Step 4: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with accurate personal and academic information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the given guidelines.

Step 7: Pay the counselling fee to complete the registration process.

HPCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

For HPCET Counselling 2025, candidates must carry the following original documents for the verification process:

Scorecard of HPCET 2025, JEE Main 2025, or Class 12, depending on eligibility

Valid caste or category certificate, if applicable

Class 10 pass certificate as proof of date of birth

Mark sheet or certificate of Class 10

Mark sheet and pass certificate of Class 12

School leaving certificate issued by the last attended institution