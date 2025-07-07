Republic World
Updated 7 July 2025 at 14:04 IST

HPCET Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at himtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has released the HPCET 2025 counselling schedule. Registration begins on June 10. Admissions will be based on HPCET or JEE Main scores. Check details and apply at himtu.ac.in.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
HPCET Counselling 2025 Schedule Released
HPCET Counselling 2025 Schedule Released | Image: File Photo

HPCET Counselling 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has officially released the counselling schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025. All eligible and interested candidates can view the schedule by visiting the official website at himtu.ac.in. 

The HPCET 2025 counselling will be conducted in three phases. The first phase of registration is set to begin on June 10 and will continue until June 30, 2025. This year, seat allotment will be done based on marks obtained in either the HPCET or JEE Main exams. 

Candidates need to register online, submit their preferred choices of courses and colleges, and report to the institutes allotted to them as per the official schedule. 

HPCET Counselling 2025: How to Register  

Step 1: Visit the official website at himtu.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for HPCET 2025 Counselling. 

Step 3: Register using your HPCET or JEE Main details. 

Step 4: Log in using your registered credentials. 

Step 5: Fill out the application form with accurate personal and academic information. 

Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the given guidelines. 

Step 7: Pay the counselling fee to complete the registration process. 

HPCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required  

For HPCET Counselling 2025, candidates must carry the following original documents for the verification process: 

  • Scorecard of HPCET 2025, JEE Main 2025, or Class 12, depending on eligibility 
  • Valid caste or category certificate, if applicable 
  • Class 10 pass certificate as proof of date of birth 
  • Mark sheet or certificate of Class 10 
  • Mark sheet and pass certificate of Class 12 
  • School leaving certificate issued by the last attended institution 

Counselling is a vital step for students seeking admission to reputed engineering, pharmacy, and management colleges under Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU). Here is a complete overview of the procedure along with important dates. 

Published 7 July 2025 at 14:04 IST