HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Out at hryssc.in, Direct Link to Download

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025. This is an important step for candidates applying for Group C and D posts across the state. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites at hryssc.in or cet2025groupc.hryssc.com.

To download their admit cards, candidates need to log in using their CET Registration Number or registered mobile number along with their password.

The admit card will contain key information, including the exam venue, centre address, exam timing, and important instructions for the exam day.

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at hryssc.in or cet2025groupc.hryssc.com.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘CET Admit Card 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your CET Registration Number or Registered Mobile Number, and Password (or Date of Birth if required).

Step 4: If you have forgotten your login details, use the ‘Forgot’ option to retrieve them via your registered mobile number or email.

Step 5: Once logged in, download your admit card and take a printout for the exam day.

About HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025:

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has scheduled the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 for Group C posts on July 26 and 27, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. This test is a key opportunity for candidates, as CET scores will now remain valid for three years and will be considered for a wider range of posts, including those in the police and jail departments.