Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 Expected Soon at karresults.nic.in, Here's How to Check

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 are expected to be released soon on the official website. A board official has confirmed that the evaluation process is still in progress. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check and download their Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result from karresults.nic.in.

To check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 results, students need to visit the official website and log in using their registration number and date of birth.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has not yet officially announced the date for the release of the SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams, students must score at least 35 per cent marks in both theory and practical subjects. Those who do not pass will have to repeat the academic year and appear for the SSLC exam again next year.

About Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2025: