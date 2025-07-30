HSSC CET Group C Answer Key 2025 Out at hssc.gov.in, Know How to Raise Objection

Updated 30 July 2025 at 11:28 IST
Haryana CET Group C Answer Key 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has now released the provisional answer key for the Haryana HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025. Candidates who sat the examination can access this provisional answer key on the official HSSC website, which is hssc.gov.in.
To view their answer key, applicants will need to log in using their registered credentials. Should any discrepancies be identified, candidates have the option to formally challenge the provisional answer key.
You can raise objections until August 1, 2025, with a non-refundable fee of Rs 250 applicable for each question. Please note that no objections will be considered after this deadline, and no extensions will be granted.
To ensure your objection is reviewed, you must clearly specify the Name of the Post, Advertisement Number, Category Number, Date of Examination, Question Booklet Series, Session, and Question Number. Objections submitted without these details will not be considered.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cet2025groupc.hryssc.com.
Step 2: Log in using your existing User ID and Password.
Step 3: Navigate to the 'Objections' link, then proceed to pay the required fee, and finally, submit your objection.
Step 4: Once your objection is submitted, please download the confirmation page.
Step 5: It is advisable to retain a printed copy of this page for your records.
The Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) for 2025 was conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025, with two separate examination sessions taking place on each day. This examination is designed to assess and recruit suitable candidates for various Group-C positions within different government departments across the state.
