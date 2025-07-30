HSSC CET Group C Answer Key 2025 Out at hssc.gov.in, Know How to Raise Objection

Haryana CET Group C Answer Key 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has now released the provisional answer key for the Haryana HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025. Candidates who sat the examination can access this provisional answer key on the official HSSC website, which is hssc.gov.in.

To view their answer key, applicants will need to log in using their registered credentials. Should any discrepancies be identified, candidates have the option to formally challenge the provisional answer key.

Official Notice:

HSSC CET Group C Answer Key 2025: Objection Process

You can raise objections until August 1, 2025, with a non-refundable fee of Rs 250 applicable for each question. Please note that no objections will be considered after this deadline, and no extensions will be granted.

To ensure your objection is reviewed, you must clearly specify the Name of the Post, Advertisement Number, Category Number, Date of Examination, Question Booklet Series, Session, and Question Number. Objections submitted without these details will not be considered.

HSSC CET Group C Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at cet2025groupc.hryssc.com.

Step 2: Log in using your existing User ID and Password.

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Objections' link, then proceed to pay the required fee, and finally, submit your objection.

Step 4: Once your objection is submitted, please download the confirmation page.

Step 5: It is advisable to retain a printed copy of this page for your records.

About Haryana CET Exam 2025: