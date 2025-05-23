SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 to Be Declared Soon at sbi.co.in, Step-by-Step Guide Download | Image: ANI

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to declare the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 result is likely to announced on May 23, 2025. Once the result is announced, scorecards and cut off will be uploaded soon to the official website of - sbi.co.in.

To view the result, candidates will need to enter their login details, such as registration number and date of birth, in the provided link. Although the official date for the SBI Clerk Main 2025 result has not been announced yet, it is likely to be declared by the end of May, based on previous trends.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘SBI Junior Associates 2025’ advertisement.

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘SBI Clerk Result 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your login details as required.

Step 5: Your SBI Clerk result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025:

The SBI Clerk recruitment process consists of three stages: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and the Language Proficiency Test. Final selection also includes document verification.