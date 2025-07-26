Republic World
  Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Updated 26 July 2025 at 12:17 IST

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 results are now available at joinindianarmy.nic.in—access them with the captcha. Shortlisted candidates face PFT, PMT, medical, and document verification. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Declared
Image: File Photo

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: The Indian Army has announced the results for the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025. Candidates who took the Agniveer written exam can now access their results on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

To log in to the Indian Army's official website, you will need to enter the captcha code displayed on the screen. 

Shortlisted candidates will proceed through various selection stages. These include a Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Medical Examination, Document Verification, and an Adaptability Test (where applicable). 

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official Indian Army website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025" link. 

Step 3: Enter your required login details. 

Step 4: Click 'submit' to view your result. 

Step 5: Review and download your result. 

Step 6: It is advisable to keep a printed copy for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 

About the Indian Army Agniveer CEE exam 2025: 

The Indian Army conducted its Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025 between June 30 and July 10, 2025.  

This objective-type test, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), was offered in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese.  

Candidates were required to answer either 50 questions within one hour or 100 questions within two hours, depending on their application category. 

