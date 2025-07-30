IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration to Begin Tomorrow at ibps.in, Know How to Apply

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially issued the notification for its IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 (CRP-CSA XV). This invites applications for clerical roles across 11 public sector banks participating in the programme. Online registration will open on August 1, 2025, and close on August 21, 2025; interested candidates should apply via the official website at ibps.in.

Annually, more than two million candidates take part in the IBPS Clerk recruitment drive. Approximately twenty times the number of available vacancies, and candidates are typically shortlisted for the main examination.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for the IBPS Clerk 2025 examination varies depending on the candidate's category. Please note that once paid, these fees are non-refundable and cannot be transferred to any other examination.

Based on information from the previous year's notification, the examination fee for General and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) candidates is INR 850. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories, a different fee of INR 175 applies.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website and select the link labelled "CRP-Clerks XV".

Step 2: Create a new user account to receive your unique Registration Number and Password.

Step 3: Log in using your new credentials and meticulously fill in all necessary details, including your personal information, educational background, and preferences.

Step 4: Ensure you upload all the required documents, making certain they are in the specified digital format.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee online, then formally submit your application.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the IBPS Clerk recruitment examination, prospective candidates are required to satisfy the following criteria:

Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree from an accredited university, in any field of study, is mandatory.

Age Limit: As of August 1, 2025, individuals must be at least 20 years old but not older than 28. Exemptions to the upper age limit will be granted for specific categories.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: