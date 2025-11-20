IBPS Declares Clerk Prelims 2025 Results, Mains Scheduled for November 29| Direct Result Link Here...

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the result of the Clerk Prelims 2025 examination on its official portal, confirming that candidates who appeared for the exam can now log in to check their qualifying status.

The prelims were conducted on 4 and 5 October 2025, for a total of 15,701 vacancies across various participating banks. Qualified candidates will now progress to the Mains stage, which is scheduled to be held on 29 November 2025.

Key Details

Exam Date: 4 and 5 October 2025.

4 and 5 October 2025. Result Release Date: 20 November 2025.

20 November 2025. Vacancies: 15,701 clerical posts.

15,701 clerical posts. Next Stage: Qualified candidates must now prepare for the Mains exam scheduled for 29 November 2025.

How to Check Your Result

Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in. Navigate to the section titled “CRP – Clerical Cadre XV”. Click on the link for “IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025” . Enter your registration/roll number and date of birth, complete the captcha, and submit. Download and print the result for your records.

After the prelims result declaration, IBPS will shortly publish state-wise cut-offs and the individual scorecards. The Main exam will test applicants across sections including General/Financial Awareness, English, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude — and final selection will be based solely on the Mains performance.

Points to note:

