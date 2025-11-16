INI CET Result 2025 Declared: Check AIIMS January Session Scorecard at aiimsexams.ac.in | Image: Screen Grab from Official website

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for January 2025 today.

Registered candidates can access their scorecards by visiting the official AIIMS exams website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep their registration ID and password handy to download the scorecard.

How to Download INI CET Scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official website for AIIMS Exams.

Step 2. Click on the Academic Courses and select the INI CET section.

Step 3. Click on Result of INI CET Nov 2025 Session.

Step 4. Log in with your registration ID and password.

Step 5. Download the individual scorecard for further reference.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling & Minimum Qualifying Percentile

The qualifying criteria for General category candidates are a score of at least the 50th percentile, while the cutoff for SC and ST categories is the 45th percentile. Candidates who qualify for the INI-CET for postgraduate programmes will be required to participate in counselling sessions, which will include registration, choice filling, and seat allotment based on preferences and merit.

INI CET Topper List Nov Session

Rank 1: Dr Sairam

Rank 2: Dr Tarun

Rank 3: Dr Abhinav