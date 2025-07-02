Republic World
  IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Application Window Opens at ibps.in, Know How to Apply

Updated 2 July 2025 at 16:20 IST

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Application Window Opens at ibps.in, Know How to Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 for a regular post in Mumbai. Apply online from July 1–15 at www.ibps.in.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Application Window Opens
IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Application Window Opens | Image: File Photo

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 for the post of Hindi Officer (Grade E). This is a regular position based at the IBPS headquarters in Mumbai. Interested candidates can apply online between July 1 and July 15, 2025, by visiting the official website at www.ibps.in. 

This recruitment is for a regular position at the IBPS headquarters in Mumbai. The selection process will include an online exam, followed by a skill test, an item-writing exercise, group activities, and a personal interview. 

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Application Fees 

All candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee while submitting the online form. The fee should be paid through online modes such as debit/credit card, internet banking, or UPI. Applications without successful fee payment will not be considered. 

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. 

Step 2: Head to the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Click on the link that says, “Apply Online for Various IBPS Posts”. 

Step 4: Register yourself using a valid mobile number and email address. 

Step 5: Fill in the online application form with accurate personal, academic, and contact details. 

Step 6: Upload the required documents, including your passport-size photo, signature, thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration. 

Step 7: Pay the application fee of Rs 1,000 using the online payment option. 

Step 8: Once completed, submit the form and download or print a copy for your records. 

Direct Link to Apply -  IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale  

The position offers a starting basic pay of Rs 44,900, with a monthly salary of around Rs 88,645. This amounts to an estimated annual CTC of Rs 16.81 lakh. Selected candidates will be required to sign a three-year service bond worth Rs 2 lakh, which will come into effect from the date of joining. 

Published 2 July 2025 at 16:20 IST