IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Application Window Opens at ibps.in, Know How to Apply

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 for the post of Hindi Officer (Grade E). This is a regular position based at the IBPS headquarters in Mumbai. Interested candidates can apply online between July 1 and July 15, 2025, by visiting the official website at www.ibps.in.

This recruitment is for a regular position at the IBPS headquarters in Mumbai. The selection process will include an online exam, followed by a skill test, an item-writing exercise, group activities, and a personal interview.

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

All candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee while submitting the online form. The fee should be paid through online modes such as debit/credit card, internet banking, or UPI. Applications without successful fee payment will not be considered.

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in.

Step 2: Head to the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that says, “Apply Online for Various IBPS Posts”.

Step 4: Register yourself using a valid mobile number and email address.

Step 5: Fill in the online application form with accurate personal, academic, and contact details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, including your passport-size photo, signature, thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration.

Step 7: Pay the application fee of Rs 1,000 using the online payment option.

Step 8: Once completed, submit the form and download or print a copy for your records.

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale