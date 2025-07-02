Missed Exams During Operation Sindoor? DU Announces Special Re-Tests

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced a special examination window for students who missed their semester exams in May 2025 due to disruptions caused during Operation Sindoor.

In a statement issued on July 1, Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Controller of Examinations, informed that undergraduate and postgraduate students from the 2024–25 academic year who could not appear for their exams will be allowed to reappear for the missed papers. The original exams were scheduled for May 13, 14, and 15.

“All concerned students are informed that the last date to submit the Google Form for the special examinations is July 10, 2025 (Thursday), by 11:59 pm,” the university said in its notification.

The university clarified that this arrangement is exclusively for students who missed their exams on the mentioned dates due to circumstances linked to Operation Sindoor. Students will need to submit valid documentary proof to demonstrate why they were unable to reach Delhi during that period.

Professor Tuteja emphasised that the move ensures students are not academically penalised for unforeseen situations while maintaining fairness through proper documentation.

This step is expected to help several students whose academic plans were interrupted due to the situation. The new exam dates will be announced later by the examination branch and will apply only to students whose documents are verified.

How to Apply

Visit the official website at exam.du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the notification titled:

"Filling of Google Form for examination missed on 13.05.2025, 14.05.2025 & 15.05.2025 due to unavoidable circumstances during Operation Sindoor"

Download and read the PDF instructions.

Click on the Google Form link provided in the PDF.

Fill in the required details.

Submit the form and save a copy.

Take a printout for future reference.

Details Required in the Form