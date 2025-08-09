IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Soon at ibps.in, Here's How to Download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the admit cards for the 2025 Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment soon. All registered candidates for the exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website at ibps.in.

After successfully submitting the online application, candidates can download their IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 by entering their registration number and password.

It's crucial to remember that the admit card is an essential document. You must bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click the link for the 'IBPS PO admit card'.

Step 3: You'll then need to enter your login details. This will be either your registration number or roll number, along with your date of birth or password.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Finally, you can download it and print a copy.

NOTE: Verify that all the information, such as your name, registration number, roll number, and exam date, is accurate on the admit card.

It is also important to confirm the reporting and exam times, along with the name and location of the examination centre. Remember to read all the instructions provided.

About IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025: