RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Where and How to Check

RRB NTPC Result CBT 1 2025 Expected to Release Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Where and How to Check | Image: X

RRB NTPC Result CBT 1 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are anticipated to release the results for the RRB NTPC graduate CBT 1 soon. The graduate-level results will be published by each region on their specific official website, which can be found via rrbcdg.gov.in.

To check the RRB NTPC results for 2025, candidates must log in with their user ID, password, and complete a captcha verification.

The results will be provided in region-specific PDF files, which will list the roll numbers of all candidates who have passed. This recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 11,558 graduate and undergraduate positions across various RRB zones.

RRB NTPC Result CBT 1 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to your regional RRB website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the 'RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result'.

Step 3: The results will appear on your screen as a PDF document.

Step 4: Look for your specific roll number within the file.

Step 5: If your roll number is on the list, you have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025:

The nationwide RRB NTPC computer-based test is scheduled to run from August 7 to September 8, 2025. Candidates will have 90 minutes to answer 100 questions.