IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Soon at ibps.in, Here's How to Download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the admit card for the PO Preliminary Exam 2025 shortly. Candidates can download the admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth from the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS PO 2025 recruitment currently has 5,208 available positions. However, candidates need to note that this number is subject to change. The final number of vacancies may be adjusted by the IBPS at any point during the recruitment process, based on the specific needs of the banks taking part.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the "IBPS PO admit card."

Step 3: You will need to provide your registration number (or roll number) and your date of birth (or password) to log in.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. You can then download and print it for your records.

NOTE: The IBPS PO Hall Ticket is a mandatory document that all candidates must bring to the examination centre. You'll also need to have a valid photo ID with you.

About IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025: