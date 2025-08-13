Republic World
  Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins for 1,266 Civil Tradesman Posts at indiannavy.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Apply Here

Updated 13 August 2025 at 11:34 IST

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins for 1,266 Civil Tradesman Posts at indiannavy.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Apply Here

The Indian Navy is recruiting 1,266 skilled Civilian Tradesmen. The application window is open from August 13 to September 2, 2025. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins for 1,266 Civil Tradesman Posts
Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins for 1,266 Civil Tradesman Posts | Image: joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment Registration 2025: The Indian Navy is accepting applications for 1,266 skilled Civilian Tradesman positions. The application window is open from today, August 13, 2025, until September 2, 2025. You can apply online by visiting the official website, indiannavy.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive covers various trades across Indian Navy yards and units, including Auxiliary, Civil Works, Electrical, Electronics & Gyro, Foundry, Heat Engines, Instrument, Mechanical, Mechanical Systems, Mechatronics, Metal, Millwright, Refrigeration & AC, Ship Building, and Weapon Electronics. 

Official Notice: - Check Here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

To be eligible for the Civilian Tradesman posts, you'll need to meet the following requirements: 

Education and Experience 

  • You must have passed your 10th standard (or an equivalent qualification) from a recognised board, and have a good knowledge of English. 
  • You must have completed an Apprenticeship Training in a relevant trade. Alternatively, if you have served in the Army, Navy, or Air Force, you can qualify with two years of regular service as a Mechanic (or equivalent) in the technical branch. 

Age Limit 

  • You must be between 18 and 25 years of age. 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: How to Register  

Step 1: Visit the official website at indiannavy.gov.in. 

Step 2: Look for the "Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025" link in the recruitment section. 

Step 3: Sign up using your contact details. 

Step 4: Complete your personal and educational details. 

Step 5: Add your photo, signature, and other documents. 

Step 6: Settle the application fee if required. 

Step 7: Review your application and submit it for review. Remember to save a copy for yourself. 

Direct Link to Apply - Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale 

If you are selected for a position, you will be hired as a Civilian Tradesman. This is a Group 'C' role within the General Central Service. The pay for this position is at Level 2, with a salary ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200. 

Indian Navy Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: Selection Process  

The selection process for the Indian Navy's Tradesman (Skilled) positions involves two key stages. Initially, candidates must take a two-hour, computer-based written examination. This test consists of 150 questions, with each correct answer earning one mark and no penalties for incorrect responses.

The exam is offered in both Hindi and English and covers a range of subjects, including general intelligence, reasoning, numerical ability, general English, and knowledge specific to the candidate's trade.  

Following the written test, those who pass will be invited to a practical trade or skill test to demonstrate their hands-on proficiency in their chosen field.

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 13 August 2025 at 11:34 IST