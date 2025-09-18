Updated 18 September 2025 at 15:05 IST
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at ibps.in, Know How to Check Here
The results for the IBPS PO preliminary exam, conducted on August 23 and 24, are expected to be released soon. Candidates can check their status on the official website by using their login details.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the preliminary exam results for the Probationary Officer (PO) position imminently. Once the results are officially released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their qualifying status on the official website at ibps.in.
The IBPS PO 2025 prelims results are expected to be announced in the last week of September 2025. To download and view your results, you will need to log in using your registration number or roll number, along with your password or date of birth.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for the 'Preliminary Examination Results for CRP PO/MT'.
Step 3: A new page will appear. Click on the link that says, "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV".
Step 4: You'll be prompted to enter your credentials. Input your Registration Number or Roll Number along with your Password or your Date of Birth in the format DD-MM-YY.
Step 5: After submitting your details, your IBPS PO prelims result will be displayed. Download a digital copy and save it for future reference.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
The IBPS PO 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,208 vacancies for the positions of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee across several of India's major public sector banks.
Bank-wise Vacancy Breakdown
- Bank of Baroda: 1,000
- Bank of India: 700
- Bank of Maharashtra: 1,000
- Canara Bank: 1,000
- Central Bank of India: 500
- Indian Overseas Bank: 450
- Punjab National Bank: 200
- Punjab & Sind Bank: 358
Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India have not yet reported their vacancy numbers (NR). The total number of positions across all participating banks is 5,208.
About IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025:
The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already conducted the preliminary exam for Probationary Officer (PO) positions on August 23 and 24, 2025.
The online exam, which was a total of 100 marks, consisted of a one-hour objective test. The paper was split into three sections: English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning.
Candidates who successfully qualify for the preliminary exam will be eligible to sit for the IBPS PO Mains exam, which is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2025.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 18 September 2025 at 15:05 IST