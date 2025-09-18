IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at ibps.in, Know How to Check Here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the preliminary exam results for the Probationary Officer (PO) position imminently. Once the results are officially released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their qualifying status on the official website at ibps.in.

The IBPS PO 2025 prelims results are expected to be announced in the last week of September 2025. To download and view your results, you will need to log in using your registration number or roll number, along with your password or date of birth.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for the 'Preliminary Examination Results for CRP PO/MT'.

Step 3: A new page will appear. Click on the link that says, "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV".

Step 4: You'll be prompted to enter your credentials. Input your Registration Number or Roll Number along with your Password or your Date of Birth in the format DD-MM-YY.

Step 5: After submitting your details, your IBPS PO prelims result will be displayed. Download a digital copy and save it for future reference.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The IBPS PO 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,208 vacancies for the positions of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee across several of India's major public sector banks.

Bank-wise Vacancy Breakdown

Bank of Baroda: 1,000

Bank of India: 700

Bank of Maharashtra: 1,000

Canara Bank: 1,000

Central Bank of India: 500

Indian Overseas Bank: 450

Punjab National Bank: 200

Punjab & Sind Bank: 358

Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India have not yet reported their vacancy numbers (NR). The total number of positions across all participating banks is 5,208.

About IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025:

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already conducted the preliminary exam for Probationary Officer (PO) positions on August 23 and 24, 2025.

The online exam, which was a total of 100 marks, consisted of a one-hour objective test. The paper was split into three sections: English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning.