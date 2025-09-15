Updated 15 September 2025 at 14:28 IST
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ibps.in, Check Vacancy Details Here
The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) is soon to announce the results for its PO prelims. The exam, held in August, aims to fill 5,208 vacancies across multiple banks. Candidates can check their results on ibps.in using their registration number and date of birth.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary exam soon. When the results are officially released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their qualifying status on the official website at ibps.in.
To access their results, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth as a password.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
The IBPS PO recruitment for 2025 is set to fill 5,208 vacancies for the roles of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee. This recruitment drive includes several major Indian banks.
Bank-wise Vacancy Breakdown
- Bank of Baroda: 1,000
- Bank of India: 700
- Bank of Maharashtra: 1,000
- Canara Bank: 1,000
- Central Bank of India: 500
- Indian Overseas Bank: 450
- Punjab National Bank: 200
- Punjab & Sind Bank: 358
Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India have not yet reported their vacancy numbers (NR). The total number of positions across all participating banks is 5,208.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025.
Step 3: Enter your login details and click 'submit'.
Step 4: Your IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will then be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: You can then download your scorecard and print a copy for your records.
IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025:
The IBPS conducted its preliminary PO exams on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. Candidates who pass this initial test will be able to sit for the Mains exam, which is scheduled for October 12, 2025.
