IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ibps.in, Check Vacancy Details Here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary exam soon. When the results are officially released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their qualifying status on the official website at ibps.in.

To access their results, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth as a password.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The IBPS PO recruitment for 2025 is set to fill 5,208 vacancies for the roles of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee. This recruitment drive includes several major Indian banks.

Bank-wise Vacancy Breakdown

Bank of Baroda: 1,000

Bank of India: 700

Bank of Maharashtra: 1,000

Canara Bank: 1,000

Central Bank of India: 500

Indian Overseas Bank: 450

Punjab National Bank: 200

Punjab & Sind Bank: 358

Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India have not yet reported their vacancy numbers (NR). The total number of positions across all participating banks is 5,208.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click 'submit'.

Step 4: Your IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can then download your scorecard and print a copy for your records.

