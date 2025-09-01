IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 Registration Begins at ibps.in, Here’s How to Register

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened online registration for its 2025 Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Recruitment, part of the Common Recruitment Process (IBPS CRP RRB XIV). Those interested and eligible can apply on the official website, ibps.in.

The application window is open from today, September 1, and will close on September 21. This recruitment drive aims to fill positions for both Group A and Group B officers.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: Vacancy Details

There is a total of 13,217 job openings for the positions of Probationary Officer (PO), Clerk, and Officer Scale II & III.

The breakdown is as follows:

Clerk (Office Assistant): 7,972 vacancies

PO (Officer Scale I): 3,907 vacancies

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS site at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for "CRP RRBs-XIV".

Step 3: Register and get your login details.

Step 4: Use your credentials to log in.

Step 5: Complete the online application with your information.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, like your photo and signature.

Step 7: Make the online payment for the application fee.

Step 8: Submit the form and print the confirmation page.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for these positions involves two main stages: a Preliminary exam and a Mains exam. For some roles, like Officer posts, an interview and document verification will also be part of the final selection.