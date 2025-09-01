Updated 1 September 2025 at 12:39 IST
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 Registration Begins at ibps.in, Here’s How to Register
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started online registration for its 2025 RRB recruitment, with 13,217 vacancies for PO, Clerk, and Officer posts. The application window is open from Sept. 1 to Sept. 21. Check details here.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened online registration for its 2025 Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Recruitment, part of the Common Recruitment Process (IBPS CRP RRB XIV). Those interested and eligible can apply on the official website, ibps.in.
The application window is open from today, September 1, and will close on September 21. This recruitment drive aims to fill positions for both Group A and Group B officers.
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: Vacancy Details
There is a total of 13,217 job openings for the positions of Probationary Officer (PO), Clerk, and Officer Scale II & III.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Clerk (Office Assistant): 7,972 vacancies
- PO (Officer Scale I): 3,907 vacancies
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: How to Register
Step 1: Visit the official IBPS site at ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for "CRP RRBs-XIV".
Step 3: Register and get your login details.
Step 4: Use your credentials to log in.
Step 5: Complete the online application with your information.
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, like your photo and signature.
Step 7: Make the online payment for the application fee.
Step 8: Submit the form and print the confirmation page.
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: Selection Process
The selection process for these positions involves two main stages: a Preliminary exam and a Mains exam. For some roles, like Officer posts, an interview and document verification will also be part of the final selection.
For the Office Assistant role, candidates who pass the Preliminary exam will be invited to take the Mains exam. The final selection and provisional job offer will be based solely on their performance in the Mains examination.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 1 September 2025 at 12:39 IST