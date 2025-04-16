ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Expected to Be Out Soon at eservices.icai.org, Direct Link to Download

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the hall tickets for the upcoming CA Intermediate (Inter) and CA Final May 2025 exams today, April 16. The admit cards for the CA Intermediate May 2025 exams have already been issued. Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official ICAI e-services portal at eservices.icai.org.

The ICAI CA admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination centre. It includes key information such as the candidate’s name and roll number, the date, time, and shift of the exam, as well as the address of the exam centre. Additionally, it provides important guidelines that candidates are expected to follow during the examination.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI website at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for the “Admit Card” under CA Intermediate or Final May 2025 examinations.

Step 3: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 4: Check the details shown on the screen and confirm them.

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a printout to carry to the exam centre.

Note: ICAI has confirmed that admit cards will not be sent by post and must be downloaded online. Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their admit card. If there are any errors or discrepancies, they should promptly contact the ICAI helpline or visit the nearest regional office for assistance.